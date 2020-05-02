|
|
ASCENSION FERNANDEZ YUSTE
16 June 1933 - 24 April 2020
Beloved wife to Miguel.
Devoted mother and mother-in-law to
Ascension, Matthew, Maria, Brett,
Fran and Sebastian.
Cherished Abuela to Nicholas, Emily,
Dominic, Tom, Oliver, Dan, Liam,
Olivia and Oscar.
Mum
A face we love is missing,
A voice we loved is still,
A place is vacant in our hearts,
That no one else can fill.
A viewing will be held at Kingston Chapel,
75 Canberra Avenue, between 1pm and
1.30pm on Tuesday 5 May.
A Private Funeral Service will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020