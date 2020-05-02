Home
Services
Viewing
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Kingston Chapel
75 Canberra Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Private
Kingston Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ascension FERNANDEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ascension FERNANDEZ


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ascension FERNANDEZ Obituary
ASCENSION FERNANDEZ YUSTE

16 June 1933 - 24 April 2020



Beloved wife to Miguel.

Devoted mother and mother-in-law to

Ascension, Matthew, Maria, Brett,

Fran and Sebastian.

Cherished Abuela to Nicholas, Emily,

Dominic, Tom, Oliver, Dan, Liam,

Olivia and Oscar.



Mum

A face we love is missing,

A voice we loved is still,

A place is vacant in our hearts,

That no one else can fill.



A viewing will be held at Kingston Chapel,

75 Canberra Avenue, between 1pm and

1.30pm on Tuesday 5 May.

A Private Funeral Service will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ascension's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -