|
|
ASTRID MARIA FITZGIBBON
(nee MEYBOOM)
4 December 1948 - 22 November 2019
Loving mum to Sharon, Michelle and Kathleen.
Adored Oma of Will.
Sadly missed by son-in-law Peter along
with her brothers and sisters.
The memories we have of you,
we will always carry and that
will keep us strong.
The funeral service for Astrid will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell
on Thursday, 28 November 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019