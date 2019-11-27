Home
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
Astrid FITZGIBBON


1948 - 2019
Astrid FITZGIBBON Obituary
ASTRID MARIA FITZGIBBON

(nee MEYBOOM)

4 December 1948 - 22 November 2019



Loving mum to Sharon, Michelle and Kathleen.

Adored Oma of Will.

Sadly missed by son-in-law Peter along

with her brothers and sisters.



The memories we have of you,

we will always carry and that

will keep us strong.



The funeral service for Astrid will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell

on Thursday, 28 November 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019
