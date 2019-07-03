Home
1929 - 2019
Audrey BENTLEY Obituary
AUDREY VERA BENTLEY



11 October 1929 - 26 June 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Fred Ward Gardens, Curtin.



Beloved wife of Keith Bentley (deceased), and Edward Tomes (deceased).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Karen Ann and John.



Proud and loving grandmother of

Emma, Michael, Joel, Sam and Jamie

and great-grandmother of Parker.



Grateful thanks to the staff and doctor for

their care and support at

Fred Ward Gardens.



Loved and always remembered.



A service for Audrey will be held in

St Mary in the Valley Anglican Church

17 Webber Street, Calwell on FRIDAY

5 July 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 3, 2019
