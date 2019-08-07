|
|
AUDREY HELEN HARVEY
nee GRAY
11 March 1925 - 26 July 2019
Loved wife of Jock (dec).
Mother of Graham and Kristine (dec).
Mother-in-law of Gina.
Grandmother to Rene and his wife Nicola.
Great-grandmother of Ashton and Theodore.
Aunt of Ian, Colin, Philip, Tony and
their partners Josie and Lindy.
Many thanks to the staff at Carey Gardens Centre for their care and compassion.
A service for Audrey will be held in the
Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,
1 State Circle, Forrest on
WEDNESDAY 14th August 2019,
commencing at 3:00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019