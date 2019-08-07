Home
Audrey HARVEY


1925 - 2019
Audrey HARVEY Obituary
AUDREY HELEN HARVEY

nee GRAY



11 March 1925 - 26 July 2019



Loved wife of Jock (dec).

Mother of Graham and Kristine (dec).

Mother-in-law of Gina.

Grandmother to Rene and his wife Nicola.

Great-grandmother of Ashton and Theodore.

Aunt of Ian, Colin, Philip, Tony and

their partners Josie and Lindy.



Many thanks to the staff at Carey Gardens Centre for their care and compassion.



A service for Audrey will be held in the

Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,

1 State Circle, Forrest on

WEDNESDAY 14th August 2019,

commencing at 3:00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 7, 2019
