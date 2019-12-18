Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
Wilshire Street
Dickson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey KELLY-HEALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey KELLY-HEALY


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Audrey KELLY-HEALY Obituary
AUDREY JOSEPHINE KELLY-HEALY

23 December 1926 - 14 December 2019



Loved and loving wife of Paul (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law

of Anne (dec) and Mark.

Adored Nanna of Simone and Jason.



Forever in our hearts.



Special thanks to the doctors

and staff at Goodwin Ainslie for their

care and support of Audrey.



Requiem Mass for the repose

of the soul of Audrey will be celebrated in

St Brigid's Catholic Church, Wilshire Street,

Dickson on Thursday, 19 December 2019,

commencing at 10:30 am.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers a donation in

support of breast cancer research

can be made to the Garvan Institute.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -