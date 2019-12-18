|
|
AUDREY JOSEPHINE KELLY-HEALY
23 December 1926 - 14 December 2019
Loved and loving wife of Paul (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law
of Anne (dec) and Mark.
Adored Nanna of Simone and Jason.
Forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to the doctors
and staff at Goodwin Ainslie for their
care and support of Audrey.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of the soul of Audrey will be celebrated in
St Brigid's Catholic Church, Wilshire Street,
Dickson on Thursday, 19 December 2019,
commencing at 10:30 am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers a donation in
support of breast cancer research
can be made to the Garvan Institute.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 18, 2019