AUSTIN JAMES LYNCH
13 July 1949 - 2 July 2019
Beloved youngest son of Edward (dec) and Nora (dec).
Loved brother of Barry, Geraldine and Monica.
Fond uncle of 7 and their 12 children.
An esteemed long-term member of the Old Narrabundah Community Council and other community groups
The funeral service of Austin will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY, 12 July, commencing at 12 noon.
A wake at the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, to follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019