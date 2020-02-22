|
|
AVIS BIRRELL PARRY
Born on Australia Day 1921.
Died 15 February 2020 peacefully at
National Capital Private Hospital.
Beloved wife of Simon(dec), mother
of Simon John (dec) and Garth.
Grandmother to Gavin and Claire.
Granny Da to Ethan and Jordan.
Long-time companion of Gloria.
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace
The funeral service for Avis will be held in
St David's Anglican Church,
Fortitude Street, Red Hill on
THURSDAY 27 February 2020,
commencing at 10:00am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020