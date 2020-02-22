Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St David's Anglican Church
Fortitude Street,
Red Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avis PARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avis PARRY


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Avis PARRY Obituary
AVIS BIRRELL PARRY



Born on Australia Day 1921.

Died 15 February 2020 peacefully at

National Capital Private Hospital.



Beloved wife of Simon(dec), mother

of Simon John (dec) and Garth.

Grandmother to Gavin and Claire.

Granny Da to Ethan and Jordan.

Long-time companion of Gloria.



Forever in our hearts

Rest in peace



The funeral service for Avis will be held in

St David's Anglican Church,

Fortitude Street, Red Hill on

THURSDAY 27 February 2020,

commencing at 10:00am.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -