|
|
Kamarul Bahrin Bin Othman
(Kam)
25.7.1943 - 6.4.2020
Senior Lecturer in Administration,
Political Science and Law at
the University of Canberra.
Deeply beloved father of
Matthew, Timothy and Nicholas,
loved father-in-law of Rachel, Liz and Kelly,
adored grandad of Tommy and Audrey,
loved always by his former wife Anna.
He will be missed deeply by
his family here and abroad.
May you rest in peace and your memory live
on in the hearts of your family and friends.
We will miss you and love you forever.
The funeral service for Kam will be held at
Woden Cemetery on Tuesday, 14 April,
with only immediate family able to attend.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020