Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Woden Cemetery
More Obituaries for Bahrin KAMARUL
Bahrin KAMARUL


1943 - 2020
Bahrin KAMARUL Obituary
Kamarul Bahrin Bin Othman

(Kam)

25.7.1943 - 6.4.2020



Senior Lecturer in Administration,

Political Science and Law at

the University of Canberra.



Deeply beloved father of

Matthew, Timothy and Nicholas,

loved father-in-law of Rachel, Liz and Kelly,

adored grandad of Tommy and Audrey,

loved always by his former wife Anna.



He will be missed deeply by

his family here and abroad.



May you rest in peace and your memory live

on in the hearts of your family and friends.

We will miss you and love you forever.



The funeral service for Kam will be held at

Woden Cemetery on Tuesday, 14 April,

with only immediate family able to attend.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
