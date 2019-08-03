|
|
BARBARA MARY ATKINS
(nee Taylor)
17 June 1924 - 29 July 2019
Dearly loved and loving wife of Frank.
Mother and mother-in-law of Shelley, Cathy,
Michael (dec), James, James,
Elizabeth and Trish.
Grandmother and great-grandmother
of Tom, Steph and Stuart, Christopher,
Lewis, Harry and Rosie.
Loving daughter and sister of
Charles and Ivy Taylor,
Eileen Love and Charlie Taylor.
Devoted and caring friend to many.
Barbara's family would like to thank the
caring staff of Goodwin, Burrungiri and
Fred Ward Gardens who supported her in her
final years, and the many friends who took
the time to sit and chat with her.
The funeral service for Barbara will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street,
Curtin on Wednesday, 7 August 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a
donation to St Vincent de Paul Society
or Karinya House.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019