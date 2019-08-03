Home
Barbara ATKINS

Barbara ATKINS Obituary
BARBARA MARY ATKINS

(nee Taylor)

17 June 1924 - 29 July 2019



Dearly loved and loving wife of Frank.

Mother and mother-in-law of Shelley, Cathy,

Michael (dec), James, James,

Elizabeth and Trish.

Grandmother and great-grandmother

of Tom, Steph and Stuart, Christopher,

Lewis, Harry and Rosie.

Loving daughter and sister of

Charles and Ivy Taylor,

Eileen Love and Charlie Taylor.

Devoted and caring friend to many.



Barbara's family would like to thank the

caring staff of Goodwin, Burrungiri and

Fred Ward Gardens who supported her in her

final years, and the many friends who took

the time to sit and chat with her.



The funeral service for Barbara will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street,

Curtin on Wednesday, 7 August 2019,

commencing at 11am.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a

donation to St Vincent de Paul Society

or Karinya House.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
