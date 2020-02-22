Home
White Lady Funerals - Belconnen
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Barbara DALY


1925 - 2020
Barbara DALY Obituary
BARBARA GRANVILLE DALY

13 July 1925 - 19 February 2020



Much loved sister of Joyce (dec),

Hazel (dec), Joan (dec) Marcie (dec),

Pat, Jim (dec) and Beth.

Adored aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews.



A heartfelt thank you to all the staff of

Kangara Waters for your care and support

of Barbara over the years.



A celebration of Barbara's

life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 28 February, 2020,

commencing at 4.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a wildlife fund of your choice.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
