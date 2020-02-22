|
|
BARBARA GRANVILLE DALY
13 July 1925 - 19 February 2020
Much loved sister of Joyce (dec),
Hazel (dec), Joan (dec) Marcie (dec),
Pat, Jim (dec) and Beth.
Adored aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to all the staff of
Kangara Waters for your care and support
of Barbara over the years.
A celebration of Barbara's
life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 28 February, 2020,
commencing at 4.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a wildlife fund of your choice.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020