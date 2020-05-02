|
|
BARBARA FOX
5 April 1934 - 30 April 2020
Generous to all
Together again with her beloved
husband, Bruce (dec).
Mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Jenni,
Sue and Les, Russell and Denise,
Lisa and Matthew (dec).
Grandmother to Matt, Chris, Ben, Paul, Chelsea,
Scott, Tara, Daniel, Grace, Jessie and Rhys.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private funeral service will be
held on 8th May 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to www.fightmnd.org.au.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020