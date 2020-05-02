Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Private
BARBARA FOX


1934 - 2020
BARBARA FOX Obituary
BARBARA FOX

5 April 1934 - 30 April 2020



Generous to all



Together again with her beloved

husband, Bruce (dec).

Mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Jenni,

Sue and Les, Russell and Denise,

Lisa and Matthew (dec).



Grandmother to Matt, Chris, Ben, Paul, Chelsea,

Scott, Tara, Daniel, Grace, Jessie and Rhys.



Due to the current circumstances,

a private funeral service will be

held on 8th May 2020.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to www.fightmnd.org.au.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020
