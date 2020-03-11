Home
CARRUTHERS (nee Cromie) Barbara Janet Passed away peacefully at home (Pt Lonsdale Vic) in the presence of loving family on 8 March 2020; aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Peter (Dec). Much loved mother of Sally (Hawkins) and Tony. Loving grandmother of Laura, Kirsty & Anna. Great grandmother of Fred and Bruce. Forever in our hearts The Funeral Service for Mrs Barbara Janet Carruthers will be held in St George the Martyr Anglican Church - Cnr Mercer and Hobson Sts., Queenscliff (Vic) on MONDAY 16 March 2020 at 2:00pm; with a Private Cremation to follow. Bellarine Memories (03) 5255 5500 memories.net.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020
