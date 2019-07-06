Home
BARBARA LILLIAS RODGERS

In memory of BARBARA LILLIAS RODGERS (nee Martin) Recently deceased Perth 3 July 2019 Beloved mother of Eric, Brian, Ian and John, wife of Alf Rodgers (deceased). Much loved sister of Iain (deceased), Bruce, Margaret and Dawn (deceased). Born Canberra 1923, lived 74 Franklin Street, Forrest. Barb is remembered lovingly by the extended family of nieces and nephews from across Australia and Canada. She was a beautiful singer and brave pioneering farmer in the west. Always loved
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
