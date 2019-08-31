Home
Barbara Mary JOHNSTON


1923 - 2019
Barbara Mary JOHNSTON Obituary
BARBARA MARY JOHNSTON

8 January 1923 - 27 August 2019



Beloved wife of Rupert (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Michael (dec) and Cheryl, Janne and Gary,

Kate and Graham, Geoff and Julie Anne.

A Proud Nanna and Great Nanna.



In God's Care.



Our heart felt thanks to the carers and

nurses at Southern Cross Care Garran

for their love and support

of Barbara over the past 2Â½ years.



Requiem Mass is to be offered for Barbara

at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, cnr

Hodgson Cres and Beasley St, Pearce on

TUESDAY 3 September 2019 at 11:00am.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
