BARBARA MARY JOHNSTON
8 January 1923 - 27 August 2019
Beloved wife of Rupert (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Michael (dec) and Cheryl, Janne and Gary,
Kate and Graham, Geoff and Julie Anne.
A Proud Nanna and Great Nanna.
In God's Care.
Our heart felt thanks to the carers and
nurses at Southern Cross Care Garran
for their love and support
of Barbara over the past 2Â½ years.
Requiem Mass is to be offered for Barbara
at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, cnr
Hodgson Cres and Beasley St, Pearce on
TUESDAY 3 September 2019 at 11:00am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019