|
|
BARBARA MAY McLEAN
( nee Bramich )
6.4.1932 - 26.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at The Canberra
Hospital, after a short illness.
Loving wife of Leon (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law
of Lance (dec), Robyn and Albert,
Debra and Darren.
Loved Nanna of Casey (dec), Courtney, Holly,
Heath and Jaclyn.
Loved Grannan of Kaiden, Finley, Mackenzie,
Logan, Flynn, Charlie and James.
Forever in our hearts
The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY, 13 November 2019,
commmencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019