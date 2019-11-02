Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Barbara May MCLEAN


1932 - 2019
[[CANCHSE5087]]

BARBARA MAY McLEAN

( nee Bramich )



6.4.1932 - 26.10.2019



Passed away peacefully at The Canberra

Hospital, after a short illness.



Loving wife of Leon (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Lance (dec), Robyn and Albert,

Debra and Darren.

Loved Nanna of Casey (dec), Courtney, Holly,

Heath and Jaclyn.

Loved Grannan of Kaiden, Finley, Mackenzie,

Logan, Flynn, Charlie and James.



Forever in our hearts



The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on WEDNESDAY, 13 November 2019,

commmencing at 1.30pm.

Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
