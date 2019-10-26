|
BARBARA SHIRLEY SILVERSTONE nee THOMPSON 27 May 1933 - 13 October 2019 Loving and loved mother, mother-in-law, Mangma and Great Grandmother of Mike and Sharon, Pete and Jayne, Tara and Mick, Dave and Catriona,Tim, Shane, Jack, Harry and Bria. Barbara died at Calvary Hospital's Clare Holland House after a short but fierce battle. Barbara's family thanks the highly dedicated and considerate Medical and Support Staff at both Clare Holland House and Goodwin at Monash's David Harper House for their genuine care for and attention to Mum. Privately Cremated. Apologies to Spike Milligan, but: "She did tell us she was sick".
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019