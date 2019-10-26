Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara SILVERSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Shirley SILVERSTONE

Add a Memory
Barbara Shirley SILVERSTONE Obituary
BARBARA SHIRLEY SILVERSTONE nee THOMPSON 27 May 1933 - 13 October 2019 Loving and loved mother, mother-in-law, Mangma and Great Grandmother of Mike and Sharon, Pete and Jayne, Tara and Mick, Dave and Catriona,Tim, Shane, Jack, Harry and Bria. Barbara died at Calvary Hospital's Clare Holland House after a short but fierce battle. Barbara's family thanks the highly dedicated and considerate Medical and Support Staff at both Clare Holland House and Goodwin at Monash's David Harper House for their genuine care for and attention to Mum. Privately Cremated. Apologies to Spike Milligan, but: "She did tell us she was sick".
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.