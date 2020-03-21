|
|
BARRIE JOHN DENNY
24.04.1933 - 15.03.2020
Loved and loving husband of Edie.
Much loved father of Peter,
Stephen and Andrew.
Father-in-law of Pauline, Cheryl and Mia.
Pop will be missed by all his grandkids.
Forever In Our Hearts
The Funeral Service for Barrie will be held
in the Marquee Chapel at Norwood Park
Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on FRIDAY, 27 March 2020,
commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
Parkinson's Australia, would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020