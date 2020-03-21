Home
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Marquee Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Barrie John DENNY


1933 - 2020
Barrie John DENNY Obituary
BARRIE JOHN DENNY

24.04.1933 - 15.03.2020



Loved and loving husband of Edie.

Much loved father of Peter,

Stephen and Andrew.

Father-in-law of Pauline, Cheryl and Mia.

Pop will be missed by all his grandkids.



Forever In Our Hearts



The Funeral Service for Barrie will be held

in the Marquee Chapel at Norwood Park

Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on FRIDAY, 27 March 2020,

commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to

Parkinson's Australia, would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 21, 2020
