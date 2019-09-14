Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry DRUMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry DRUMMOND

Add a Memory
Barry DRUMMOND Obituary
BARRY JOHN DRUMMOND

12 July 1950 - 8 September 2019



Loved and loving husband of Linda.

Much loved father of Jean, Kate and Jessica.

Adored Grandad of Elijah, Oliver and Harmony.

Will be sadly missed by his father John,

brother Russell, sister Diane,

and extended family.



'till we meet again



The funeral service for Barry will be held

in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Tuesday,

17 September 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



Private burial.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.