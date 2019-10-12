Home
Barry Francis SEYMOUR


1934 - 2019
Barry Francis SEYMOUR Obituary
BARRY FRANCIS SEYMOUR

27 November 1934 - 4 October 2019



Much loved son of John and Doreen Seymour,

(both deceased).

Devoted and loved husband of Ellalene (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Julie and Terry, Mark and Justine,

Dale and Zaida, Tim and Kristen.

Loved Grandfather of thirteen.

Great Grandfather of three,

(and one on the way).

All beautiful young Australians.



Our thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of

Ward 5A at the Canberra Hospital

and Clare Holland House.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Barry will be celebrated in

St Brigid's Catholic Church,

cnr Wilshire and Bancroft Street's Dickson

on TUESDAY, 15 October 2019,

commencing at 11am.

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
