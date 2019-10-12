|
|
BARRY FRANCIS SEYMOUR
27 November 1934 - 4 October 2019
Much loved son of John and Doreen Seymour,
(both deceased).
Devoted and loved husband of Ellalene (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Julie and Terry, Mark and Justine,
Dale and Zaida, Tim and Kristen.
Loved Grandfather of thirteen.
Great Grandfather of three,
(and one on the way).
All beautiful young Australians.
Our thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of
Ward 5A at the Canberra Hospital
and Clare Holland House.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Barry will be celebrated in
St Brigid's Catholic Church,
cnr Wilshire and Bancroft Street's Dickson
on TUESDAY, 15 October 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019