Beatrix FIELD


1944 - 2019
Beatrix FIELD Obituary
BEATRIX CARMELLA FIELD

19 September 1944 - 30 July 2019



Beloved mother of Diane and Robert,

mother-law of John and Tracy.

Much loved grandmother of Chad and

Caroline, Cassie, Emma and Robbie,

Leah and Ben, Blake and Aidan.

Great grandmother of Hayley, Caleb, Rivah,

Wynter and Thomas.



Rest In Peace

Forever in our hearts



Prayers of Christian Burial for Beatrix will be

offered in St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe Street Queanbeyan,

on TUESDAY, 6 August 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan

Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019
