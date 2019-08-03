|
|
BEATRIX CARMELLA FIELD
19 September 1944 - 30 July 2019
Beloved mother of Diane and Robert,
mother-law of John and Tracy.
Much loved grandmother of Chad and
Caroline, Cassie, Emma and Robbie,
Leah and Ben, Blake and Aidan.
Great grandmother of Hayley, Caleb, Rivah,
Wynter and Thomas.
Rest In Peace
Forever in our hearts
Prayers of Christian Burial for Beatrix will be
offered in St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street Queanbeyan,
on TUESDAY, 6 August 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan
Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019