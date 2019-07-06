Home
Belinda Teresa ALLEN


1933 - 2019
Belinda Teresa ALLEN Obituary
BELINDA TERESA ALLEN

(nee FLATLEY)

Born in Kinvara, County Galway,

Ireland 4 July 1933

Passed away peacefully with Jo-Anne by

her side at Calvary Hospital on 1 July 2019.



Beloved wife of Ray (dec).

Much loved mother of

Jo-Anne, Gerard, David, Brian, Pauline,

their partners and 11 grandchildren.

Loved sister, aunty and friend to many.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Belinda will be offered at

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Stutchbury Street, Page on Wednesday,

10 July 2019, commencing at 11 am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
