BELINDA TERESA ALLEN
(nee FLATLEY)
Born in Kinvara, County Galway,
Ireland 4 July 1933
Passed away peacefully with Jo-Anne by
her side at Calvary Hospital on 1 July 2019.
Beloved wife of Ray (dec).
Much loved mother of
Jo-Anne, Gerard, David, Brian, Pauline,
their partners and 11 grandchildren.
Loved sister, aunty and friend to many.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Belinda will be offered at
St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Stutchbury Street, Page on Wednesday,
10 July 2019, commencing at 11 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019