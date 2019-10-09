Home
Bernadette GIBSON


1959 - 2019
Bernadette GIBSON Obituary
BERNADETTE LOUISE GIBSON

12 October 1959 - 4 October 2019



Passed away peacefully with her

loving family at her side.



Beloved wife of Neil.

Adored mother of

Michael, Natasha and Nicholas.

Daughter of Peter and Judith.

Adored Grandmother and Aunty.

Loved sister, daughter-in-law,

Sister-in-law and Mother-in-law.

Dear friend of many.



A beautiful lady, taken too soon.

Always loved, never forgotten.



A funeral service to celebrate Bernadette's life, will be held in the

White Lady Chapel, 101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on FRIDAY, 11 October 2019, commencing at 1.00pm



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 9, 2019
