|
|
Bernard James Edward Armstrong
'Bernie'
(Bernkill to his Online friends)
29 November 1994 - 6 July 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Much loved by Peter and Anne,
David and Michelle, Gerard and Hyeja,
and nieces Hanee Annabelle,
Lua May, and Noelle Summer.
Forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Bernie will be celebrated in
St John the Apostle Catholic Church,
corner Chave and Blackham Street, Holt
on Monday, 15 July 2019, commencing at 2pm,
followed by a celebration in the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie's memory
may be made to Epilepsy Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service or
go to www.epilepsy.org.au or
to the giving account as below:
Westpac 032 - 287 A/C 233632
Please put 'In Memory of Bernie'
in the subject line.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019