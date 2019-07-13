Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Bernard ARMSTRONG Obituary
Bernard James Edward Armstrong

'Bernie'

(Bernkill to his Online friends)

29 November 1994 - 6 July 2019

Passed away peacefully at home.



Much loved by Peter and Anne,

David and Michelle, Gerard and Hyeja,

and nieces Hanee Annabelle,

Lua May, and Noelle Summer.



Forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Bernie will be celebrated in

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

corner Chave and Blackham Street, Holt

on Monday, 15 July 2019, commencing at 2pm,

followed by a celebration in the Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie's memory

may be made to Epilepsy Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service or

go to www.epilepsy.org.au or

to the giving account as below:

Westpac 032 - 287 A/C 233632

Please put 'In Memory of Bernie'

in the subject line.



Private cremation.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.