Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive National Arboretum
Weston Creek
View Map
More Obituaries for Bernard HACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Desmond HACKETT


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bernard Desmond HACKETT Obituary
BERNARD DESMOND HACKETT

'Bernie'

13 January 1947 - 15 December 2019

Passed away unexpectedly.



Much loved son of

Desmond (dec) and Monica.

Beloved husband of Margaret.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Leanne and Chris, Catherine and Darren,

Stephen and Marcela.

Proud and devoted grandfather of

Tayla, Jack, Aiden, Grace, Amelie, Ellyn,

Sharae and Patrick.



Always in our hearts.



A service for Bernie is to be held at the

Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive

National Arboretum, Weston Creek

on TUESDAY 7 January 2020 at 10:30am.



A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 21, 2019
