Bernie O'CONNOR


1926 - 2019
Bernie O'CONNOR Obituary
WILLIAM BERNARD O'CONNOR

'Bernie'

7 September 1926 - 27 August 2019



Reunited with his beloved wife Laurel.



Dearly loved and will be missed by

son Stephen, daughter-in-law Sonali,

and all his extended family and friends.



A celebration of Bernie's life will be held at

the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on TUESDAY

3 September 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Vision Australia would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available on the day.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
