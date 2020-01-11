Home
More Obituaries for Beryl ABEYESINGHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl ABEYESINGHE

Beryl ABEYESINGHE Obituary
BERYL DIAS ABEYESINGHE

passed away peacefully on

12 December 2019,

surrounded by her loving family.



Her family wishes to thank

the doctors and staff of Calvary Hospital

(both public and Private)

for the duty of care given to their mother.



They also wish to thank all those who

attended the funeral, helped with the wake,

sent messages of sympathy,

sent flowers and made donations

to Anglicare, as was Beryl's wish.



A service of Thanksgiving will be held in

Colombo, Sri Lanka on 18 January 2020.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
