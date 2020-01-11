|
|
BERYL DIAS ABEYESINGHE
passed away peacefully on
12 December 2019,
surrounded by her loving family.
Her family wishes to thank
the doctors and staff of Calvary Hospital
(both public and Private)
for the duty of care given to their mother.
They also wish to thank all those who
attended the funeral, helped with the wake,
sent messages of sympathy,
sent flowers and made donations
to Anglicare, as was Beryl's wish.
A service of Thanksgiving will be held in
Colombo, Sri Lanka on 18 January 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020