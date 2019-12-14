Home
BERYL IRENE DIAS ABEYESINGHE

Passed away peacefully

12 December 2019 aged 99.



Beloved wife of Felix (dec).

Precious mother of Nihal, Rohan and Malathi.

Much loved mother-in-law of

Lakmali and Janek.

Cherished Archchi of

Nelomi, Naresh, Jehan and Rehana.

Great-grandmother of Elysha,

Zarah, Sebastian, Ashanya and Amara.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Beryl will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

16 December 2019, commencing at 9:00 am.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Beryl's

memory may be made to Anglicare.

Envelopes available at the chapel.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
