Beryl MCRAE


1929 - 2019
Beryl MCRAE Obituary
BERYL McRAE

5 December 1929 - 7 August 2019



Dearly loved wife of Des McRae(dec)

and Peter Doherty(dec)

Remembered with love by Anne and John,

Dave and Linzi, Paul, Michael, Damien,

Stephanie and Hew, Joseph and Rachel and Peter(dec)



Happy memories of you live on.



A graveside service will be held for Beryl

at the Woden Cemetery, Catholic lawn

Justinian Street Phillip ACT.

on THURSDAY 15 August 2019

Commencing at 2:30pm



In lieu of flowers, donations to Vision Australia would be very much appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
