|
|
BERYL McRAE
5 December 1929 - 7 August 2019
Dearly loved wife of Des McRae(dec)
and Peter Doherty(dec)
Remembered with love by Anne and John,
Dave and Linzi, Paul, Michael, Damien,
Stephanie and Hew, Joseph and Rachel and Peter(dec)
Happy memories of you live on.
A graveside service will be held for Beryl
at the Woden Cemetery, Catholic lawn
Justinian Street Phillip ACT.
on THURSDAY 15 August 2019
Commencing at 2:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations to Vision Australia would be very much appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019