|
|
BERYL FAY STUART
29 December 1925 - 5 April 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Sir Leslie Morshead Manor, Lyneham.
Adored wife of Tom (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Lynette and Bob, Desmond (dec)
and Lorraine, Susan and John (dec).
Proud grandmother to
Alison, Kellie, Michelle, Heidi, Lara,
Ursula, Shane, Amanda and Michael;
and to twenty great-grandchildren.
Cherished friend to many.
To the staff at Sir Leslie Morshead,
the Palliative care team and her doctor of many years, Dr Ian Mills, we extend our
deepest appreciation for the
extraordinary care and compassion
you gave to our mother.
She felt blessed, loved and valued as you supported her in finding her peace.
You made her final weeks very peaceful.
Due to the current restrictions, the family will have a private service on 16 April 2020.
A memorial service will be held
on a date to be advised.
The service will be live-streamed.
If you wish to view it, please contact a
member of the family.
Please take a moment at this time to hold mum in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020