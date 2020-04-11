Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Beryl STUART


1925 - 2020
Beryl STUART Obituary
BERYL FAY STUART

29 December 1925 - 5 April 2020



Passed away peacefully at

Sir Leslie Morshead Manor, Lyneham.



Adored wife of Tom (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Lynette and Bob, Desmond (dec)

and Lorraine, Susan and John (dec).

Proud grandmother to

Alison, Kellie, Michelle, Heidi, Lara,

Ursula, Shane, Amanda and Michael;

and to twenty great-grandchildren.

Cherished friend to many.



To the staff at Sir Leslie Morshead,

the Palliative care team and her doctor of many years, Dr Ian Mills, we extend our

deepest appreciation for the

extraordinary care and compassion

you gave to our mother.

She felt blessed, loved and valued as you supported her in finding her peace.

You made her final weeks very peaceful.



Due to the current restrictions, the family will have a private service on 16 April 2020.

A memorial service will be held

on a date to be advised.



The service will be live-streamed.

If you wish to view it, please contact a

member of the family.



Please take a moment at this time to hold mum in your thoughts and prayers.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
