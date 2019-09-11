|
|
Bessie Beatrice Jane Bardwell
(nee Kilby)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by
family on 9 September 2019, aged 89 years.
Loved and loving wife of David (dec).
Devoted mother to Glenn and Marianne,
Jane and Jan, Steven and Judy
Loving Grandmother of Max, Joel,
Aaron, Beau and Patrick.
Great-Grandmother to Ollie.
Sister of Runa and Colin (both dec),
Melda and Robert.
Friend to many.
At home with the Lord she loved so much.
Friends and family are invited to attend a
service to celebrate Bessie's life at
Wesley Uniting Church,
National Circuit, Forrest on Monday,
16 September 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019