BETH MYFANWY HOBSON (nee Whitten), 16th August, 1920 - 27 January, 2020 Late of Blakehurst. Daughter of Rev. Alfred & Ethel Whitten (dec), Beloved wife of Allan (dec), Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim & Jennifer. Cherished Nanna to Jeff, Andrew & Claire, Sally & Tom and their children; Emma & Jack, Chelsea & Lucy and Jack & George. Sister to Phyllis, Lloyd, Wes & Olwen (all dec) and Aunt to their families. Loved also by her family in Sydney. Beth's funeral was held in Sydney on 7th February, 2020.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020