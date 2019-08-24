Home
Beth STAIB


1924 - 2019
Beth STAIB Obituary
BETH STAIB

27 October 1924 - 18 August 2019



Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Keith (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Philip (dec) and Judy (dec),

Christine and Robert, John and Kristin.

Much loved grandmother of Lisa, Kirsty, Michael, Sean, Amy, Erin and Angela.

Great-grandmother of Dylan,

Sophie, Eli and Zac.



A celebration of the life of Beth

will be held in the White Lady Chapel,

101 Nettlefold St, Belconnen

on MONDAY 26 August 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
