Bette BLYTH

Bette BLYTH Obituary
BETTE BLYTH Passed away 27 March 2020 Aged 91 Loving wife of Col (dec), loved sister of Joan, Ron (both dec) and Robyn. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of 'five lovely children and their beautiful partners': Peter and Gisele, Michael and Carol, Chris and Susan, Kevin and Ari, Libby and Warren. Dearly loved Nan of Matthew and Nadia, Dustin and Kristine, Nicholas and Megan, Timothy, Cameron and Zaky. Great Nan of Charlotte, Aiden, Lucas, Willow, Joshua and Holly. Forever in our hearts A private family funeral will be held before Bette is laid to rest at Macquarie Park Cemetery, North Ryde.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2020
