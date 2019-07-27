Home
Betty COLLEY


1930 - 2019
Betty COLLEY Obituary
BETTY POWELL

(nee, COLLEY)



04 May 1930 - 23 July 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Southern Cross Care (Ozanam) Garran

aged 89 years, at one with her loving family.



Loving mother of Gabrielle and Gary,

Mother-in-law of Sabina,

Grandmother of Rebecca,

Elliat and James, Zak and Ying,

Kai and Bec,

Great-grandmother of Ace,

Golda and Zadie.



Betty was an independent and

curious woman, a global explorer,

part of many villages.



A private funeral service for Betty

was held at her last village,

Southern Cross Care, Garran.



Anyone who wishes to connect

with Betty's family is warmly invited to

make contact with Toscan Dinn Funerals.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
