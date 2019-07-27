|
|
BETTY POWELL
(nee, COLLEY)
04 May 1930 - 23 July 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Southern Cross Care (Ozanam) Garran
aged 89 years, at one with her loving family.
Loving mother of Gabrielle and Gary,
Mother-in-law of Sabina,
Grandmother of Rebecca,
Elliat and James, Zak and Ying,
Kai and Bec,
Great-grandmother of Ace,
Golda and Zadie.
Betty was an independent and
curious woman, a global explorer,
part of many villages.
A private funeral service for Betty
was held at her last village,
Southern Cross Care, Garran.
Anyone who wishes to connect
with Betty's family is warmly invited to
make contact with Toscan Dinn Funerals.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019