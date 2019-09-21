Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty O'BRIEN


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Betty O'BRIEN Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Betty Agnes O'Brien

16 November 1930 - 15 September 2019



Beloved wife of Mervyn (dec).



Sister of June (dec), Don (dec) and Brian.

Loving mother and mother-in-law to

Anne and Graham (dec), Maree and Andrew,

Joan and Alan, Clare and Lawrence,

Paul and Ann, Patricia and Rick.

Loving Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and

great grandmother of 8 great grandchildren



Now at peace and in God's care.



A requiem Mass will be celebrated for

the repose of the soul of Betty in

St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Ave, Manuka ACT

on Tuesday 24th September 2019

commencing at 10 am.



Burial will follow at

Woden Cemetery, Justininan St, Phllip.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.