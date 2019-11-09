|
Betty Williams 29 February 1924 - 5 November 2019 "I've had 95 wonderful years, but it's my time to go" Dearly loved wife of Norm (dec.) Mother of Craig and wife Jen, Lynne and partner Mick and Scott (dec.), grandmother of Justin and wife Georgie, Frith, Luke (dec.), Anna and partner Josh, Matthew and partner Jac, Nick and wife Karim, Tom and Dylan, and great-grandmother of Lucy, Tessa and Neva. Surrounded by loved ones to the end. Every day she lived a remarkable life to the fullest. As a final generous gesture, she has donated her body to medical science at ANU and so there will be no funeral. A "Life Celebration" will be held at The Federal Golf Club, Gowrie Drive, Red Hill, ACT at 11.30am on Sunday 17th November. No flowers please, but donations to NeuRA Foundation (which conducts research into Parkinson's Disease and Schizophrenia) would be greatly appreciated - https://foundation.neura.edu.au/donate. Betty, a force of nature and a life well lived.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019