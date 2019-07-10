|
|
Beverley Joy Hogan
23 February 1946 - 6 July 2019
Adored wife of Kevin (dec).
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie & Allan, Steven, Denise & Ivan, Jason, Glenn & Karen, Lisa & Nick and Leah & Jamie.
Cherished Nan and great Nan.
Loving friend of John.
Caring sister and sister-in-law to all.
Forever in our hearts.
The graveside service for Beverley will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra, on Friday 12th July, commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019