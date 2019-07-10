Home
Beverley HOGAN


1946 - 2019
Beverley HOGAN Obituary
Beverley Joy Hogan



23 February 1946 - 6 July 2019



Adored wife of Kevin (dec).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie & Allan, Steven, Denise & Ivan, Jason, Glenn & Karen, Lisa & Nick and Leah & Jamie.

Cherished Nan and great Nan.

Loving friend of John.

Caring sister and sister-in-law to all.



Forever in our hearts.



The graveside service for Beverley will be held at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra, on Friday 12th July, commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 10, 2019
