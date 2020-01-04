|
|
BEVERLEY JOYCE KING
'BJ'
Born in Hay, passed away in Canberra
30 December 1941 - 19 December 2019
Wife of Mick.
Mother of
Michael (Sut), Jamie, Lloyd and Melissa.
Mother-in-law to Meg and Shane.
Nan to Patrick, William, Jade,
Reece, Amber and Lee.
Sister to Joan, Jackie and George (dec).
Former staff member of the Law Faculty ANU
Dearly loved by everyone who knew her.
The funeral service for Bev will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
6 January 2020 commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020