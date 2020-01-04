Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley KING


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beverley KING Obituary
BEVERLEY JOYCE KING

'BJ'

Born in Hay, passed away in Canberra



30 December 1941 - 19 December 2019



Wife of Mick.

Mother of

Michael (Sut), Jamie, Lloyd and Melissa.

Mother-in-law to Meg and Shane.

Nan to Patrick, William, Jade,

Reece, Amber and Lee.

Sister to Joan, Jackie and George (dec).



Former staff member of the Law Faculty ANU



Dearly loved by everyone who knew her.



The funeral service for Bev will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

6 January 2020 commencing at 10:30am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -