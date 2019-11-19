|
Williams (nee Stretton)
Bid (Althea Mary) OA
Our beautiful mum died peacefully at her farm surrounded by family on Friday 15th October.
Aged 93 years
Founder of Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, Bid was a wonderful horsewoman, trainer and instructor and taught many riders in the Canberra District. She was widely loved as a deeply compassionate woman who always defended the underdog or horse!
Bid was the wife of Mick (Charles) Williams, the daughter of Len and Norah Stretton, sister of Philip, Hugh and Edward Stretton, mother of Roger, Megan, Philip and Jamie, grandmother of Beth and Toby, Jack, Amelia and Hana, great-grandmother to Joan, Oscar and Ted.
There will be a commemoration of her wonderful life at Wallaroo Wines, 196 Brooklands road near Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 4th December.
In lieu of flowers you are invited to donate to Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, pegasusact.com.au, or the wildlife rescue organisation mistyhills.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 19, 2019