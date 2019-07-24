Home
Billie HURST

Billie HURST Obituary
SHIRLEY 'BILLIE' HURST

16 November 1921 - 20 July 2019



Loved and loving wife

of Douglas (dec) for 58 years.

Mother of Greg and Liz, Peter and Sue,

Jeff and Wendy, Les and Shirley.

Nan to Tracey and Billy, Tim, Katie, Merri,

Natalie and Tara, Matt and Steph,

Owen and Daina, Jackie, Bradley, Georgia,

Mikayla, Nash, Eden.



The funeral service for Billie will be held in

St Ninian's Uniting Church,

corner Mouat and Brigalow Streets, Lyneham

on Friday, 26 July 2019, commencing at 2pm.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
