BOBBIE IAN ROBERT McPHERSON 15 June 1965 - 8 November 2007 A light is from our household gone; a voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our home, which can never be filled. Gone is the face we loved so dear, silent the voice we loved to hear. No one knows how much we miss you; life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers. There is not a day, dear son and brother that we do not think of you. Twelve years have passed since that sad day, when one we loved was called away. God took him home - it was his will. Dearly loved son of Bob and Ann. Loving brother of Liz, Brett, Don and Jacqui. Loving brother-in-law of Richard, Maria and Paul. Adored uncle of Amy, Katie, Sam, Tasha, Nicholas, Annabel, Brooke and Max.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 8, 2019