BRENDA GRACE SIMMONS (née Harrison) Born Winsor, New Forest, Hampshire, UK 7 July 1920 - 7 June 2020 Happy and cheerful wife of Cyril (dec) for 61 years. Beautiful Mum and Mother-in-law of Sue and Barry, Sheila and Tony. Oh so proud Nan of Kylie and Brett. Delighted Great-Nanny of Isobel, Myles, Eloise and Marie. Precious daughter of Fred and Beatrice. Lively sister of Cyril, Lou and little Beattie. Sister-in-law of Sybil, Nance, Rose, Sidney, Kath, Charlie, Len and Dorothy (reunited with her precious family at last). Auntie to much loved nieces and nephews in the UK. Champion and defender of all creatures great and small. Mum brought so much joy and love to our lives. Peacefully left us when she was too weary to stay. Loved too much to keep. Our unbounded gratitude to the wonderfully vigilant and caring Dr Elizabeth Pickup (NCFP). Special thanks to Archdeacon (EM) Anne Ranse OAM, who is always there for our family, Andrew and Staff, Caremore Pharmacy, Kippax and our lovely friends and neighbours who have adopted Mum and Dad over the years. Also to Rose in Macgregor - Mum's treasured friend for 37 years. Finally to the staff at Calvary Hospital (4E) with whom Mum spent her last days. There will be a private service for Brenda.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020