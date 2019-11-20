Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett LENTFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett LENTFER

Add a Memory
Brett LENTFER In Memoriam
In loving memory Brett Alexander Lentfer 17/10/57-6/11/19 We will be gathering to share some of our favourite memories and stories of Brett, to laugh, cry, and remember an extraordinary husband, father and friend who will be missed greatly. All those who knew and loved Brett are warmly invited to attend. 2:30pm Saturday, 23 November at the Lentfer family home: 41 Brereton St, Garran. Casual dress. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Australian Wildlife Conservancy.
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -