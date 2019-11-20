|
In loving memory Brett Alexander Lentfer 17/10/57-6/11/19 We will be gathering to share some of our favourite memories and stories of Brett, to laugh, cry, and remember an extraordinary husband, father and friend who will be missed greatly. All those who knew and loved Brett are warmly invited to attend. 2:30pm Saturday, 23 November at the Lentfer family home: 41 Brereton St, Garran. Casual dress. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Australian Wildlife Conservancy.
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019