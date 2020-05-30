|
|
BRIAN FERDINAND BERNASCONI SQNLDR (RETIRED) 31 July 1926 - 22 May 2020 Beloved husband of Mary 'Mona' (Deceased 10 July 2019) Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Brenda, Brian and Bernadette, Joanne and OJ. Loved grandfather of Sam, Matthew and Cameron. Missed seeing his first great-grandchild, due in June. Thanks to Fr Bernie Patterson, Dr Ta Phengsiaroun, Suzanne McGuinness (Veteran Liaison Officer, Calvary Private Hospital) and special thanks to the staff at Calvary Care, Bruce, who looked after Brian with respect and compassion during the last eleven months PRIVATELY BURIED
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020