BRIAN JARRETT BROCKLEBANK 21 November 1944 - 15 November 2019 My darling Brockle, my man in a billion. My husband, father to Holly and Hugh, grandfather to Suraya, Chiara, Malakai, Koru and Falcon, friend to so many. A builder, surfer, gardener, environmentalist, teacher, trekker, mountain and motor biker, and so much more. Founding member of the "Strolling Bones". One-eyed Magpie (Collingwood supporter) - side by side with me for 50 years. Gone too soon, you will be sorely missed by all who held, laughed, kayaked, surfed, flew, fished, cycled, toured, adventured and barracked with you. Love Diddles. Family and friends are invited to a farewell and celebration of Brian's life in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019