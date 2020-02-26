Home
HC Millington P//L
The Cottage, Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6211 4888
Brian Charles HALL


1929 - 2020
Brian Charles HALL Obituary
BRIAN CHARLES HALL 26.01.1929 - 19.02.2020 Born in Rockhampton, QLD. Passed away peacefully in Hobart. Loving husband of Margaret (dec), father and father-in-law of Jan and Jarrod, Lesley and Ken (dec), Glenda and Jen. Grandfather of Danielle, Nicole and Allan, great grandfather of Lucas, Sophie, Emily, Patrick and Annabelle. Devoted much of his life to volunteering, teaching swimming, and supporting women's cricket from club to international levels. Much loved by all. Funeral to be held in Hobart on Friday (28 February 2020).



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 26, 2020
