Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Brian FORREST

Brian FORREST Obituary
Brian Forrest



Passed away peacefully on 27th January 2020, aged 46.



Beloved son of Brian Forrest and Lyn New.



Much loved brother of Lea, Jason,

Andrew and Kaye.



The funeral service for Brian will be held graveside at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive Queanbeyan, on

Friday 31 January commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, Brian requested that donations be made to Brain Cancer Research https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/



Brian also requested no wake but happy for attendees to bring a drink graveside for a toast.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
