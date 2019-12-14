|
|
BRIAN FRANCIS KELLY
18.10.1930 - 7.12.2019
Dearly loved husband of Leoni.
Beloved son of Monica (dec) and Jack (dec).
Loved brother to Pauline and John.
Loving and loved father and father-in-law of
Simon and Margaret, Elizabeth and Brenden,
Maria (twin sister of Elizabeth - dec),
Joanne and Ashley, Nicholas and Debbie.
Adored grandfather of his 15 grandchildren and proud great-grandfather of his
11 great-grandchildren.
Loved relative of the Schmetzers,
Tonkins and Bensons.
We especially thank the staff of John James Hospital for their gentle, kind care of Brian
(and Leoni) in his last days.
We also thank the staff at Carey Gardens for their kind care through the days of his illness.
Requiem Mass in celebration of Brian's life will be held in Holy Family Catholic Church,
167 Bugden Ave, Gowrie
on FRIDAY 20 December 2019,
commencing at 11.30am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to Karinya House.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019