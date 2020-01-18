|
|
BRIAN FRANCIS HURLEY
16 April 1925 - 14 January 2020
From Henty, NSW
Beloved husband of Kathleen.
Dearly loved father of Anne, Chris, Margaret,
Barbara, John (dec), Kate and Peter.
Proud Grandad of 18 grandchildren and
11 great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his family,
extended family and friends.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the
soul of Brian will be offered in
St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Cnr Chewings St and Belconnen Way, Page
on TUESDAY 21 January 2020,
commencing at 11:00am.
The funeral will leave at conclusion of Mass
for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020