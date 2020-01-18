Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Cnr Chewings St and Belconnen Way
Page
Brian HURLEY


1925 - 2020
Brian HURLEY Obituary
BRIAN FRANCIS HURLEY

16 April 1925 - 14 January 2020

From Henty, NSW



Beloved husband of Kathleen.

Dearly loved father of Anne, Chris, Margaret,

Barbara, John (dec), Kate and Peter.

Proud Grandad of 18 grandchildren and

11 great-grandchildren.



He will be greatly missed by his family,

extended family and friends.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the

soul of Brian will be offered in

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Cnr Chewings St and Belconnen Way, Page

on TUESDAY 21 January 2020,

commencing at 11:00am.



The funeral will leave at conclusion of Mass

for burial at Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
