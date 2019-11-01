|
PETTIT, Brian John 1.1.1934 - 28.10.2019 Very much loved husband of Gabrielle. Loved father of Stephen, Matthew, Ben, Justin and Daniel, much loved step-father of Matthew and Nicky Ruscoe. Loved by Margaret. Dear brother of Bob and Kevin (dec). Proud grandfather to his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchild Lucas. An informal gathering to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Bayview Golf Club, 1825 Pittwater Rd, Mona Vale on Monday 4th November, 2019 at 1pm. Ann Wilson Funerals An Australian Company 02 9971 4224
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019