Home
Services
Ann Wilson Funerals
844 Pittwater Road
Dee Why, New South Wales 2099
(02) 9971 4224
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian PETTIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian John PETTIT


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brian John PETTIT Obituary
PETTIT, Brian John 1.1.1934 - 28.10.2019 Very much loved husband of Gabrielle. Loved father of Stephen, Matthew, Ben, Justin and Daniel, much loved step-father of Matthew and Nicky Ruscoe. Loved by Margaret. Dear brother of Bob and Kevin (dec). Proud grandfather to his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchild Lucas. An informal gathering to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Bayview Golf Club, 1825 Pittwater Rd, Mona Vale on Monday 4th November, 2019 at 1pm. Ann Wilson Funerals An Australian Company 02 9971 4224
Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -